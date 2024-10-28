Utah vs. No. 9 BYU: Game Time and TV announced
The long-standing rivalry between Utah and BYU, famously known as the "Holy War," is set to add another chapter on November 9, as the Utes host the No. 9-ranked Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
This matchup carries extra weight as both teams now belong to the Big 12, marking it as a conference game and intensifying the rivalry. Utah currently leads the all-time series with a record of 62-35-4, though BYU claimed the last victory in 2021 in Provo. That win was significant for the Cougars, coinciding with the news of their upcoming move to the Big 12, a shift that Utah and three other former Pac-12 teams would later join in 2024.
This season, BYU has shown strength in the Big 12, boasting an undefeated 8-0 record and securing the top spot in the Big 12 standings. The Cougars’ impressive season sets the stage for a high-stakes clash in Salt Lake City, where the Utes will aim to defend their home turf and improve their 2024 conference record. Notably, this will be the first time the two rivals meet at Rice-Eccles Stadium since 2018, adding further anticipation to a game that has been marked by fierce competition and intense fan passion.
Utah hits rock bottom in Whittingham's tenure, bringing out calls for retirement
For Utah, the matchup presents an opportunity to reclaim dominance in the rivalry and disrupt BYU’s perfect season. Fans of both teams eagerly anticipate this clash, which will air on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET.
As the Holy War returns to Salt Lake City, the historic rivalry gains renewed significance in the Big 12 era, highlighting a new chapter in Utah and BYU’s storied competition.