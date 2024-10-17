Utah vs. TCU: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
After a much-needed bye week, the TCU Horned Frogs will face one of their toughest challenges of the season on Saturday, heading to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes. This will be the first matchup between the two former Mountain West Conference rivals in over a decade, and both teams are looking to recover from recent disappointing losses.
For TCU, a strong close to the season is essential to securing a bowl game appearance. The Horned Frogs currently sit at 3-3, with a 1-2 record in the Big 12, and will need to find their rhythm in the second half of the season. On the other hand, Utah, after a promising start, has already suffered two conference losses and is hoping to avoid a third. The Utes were expected to be contenders for the Big 12 title but find themselves in need of a resurgence to stay in the race.
This matchup carries historical significance, as it marks the teams’ first meeting since both were in the Mountain West Conference from 2005 to 2010. TCU and Utah also shared time together in the WAC from 1996 to 1998. The last time these teams met, TCU dominated with back-to-back victories, including a 47-7 blowout in Salt Lake City in 2010, when both teams were highly ranked.
What TCU's Sonny Dykes said about Kyle Whittingham and Utah
TCU will lean on quarterback Josh Hoover, who has been one of the top passers in the nation this season. Hoover ranks third in the FBS in passing yards with 2,077 and is tied for third in touchdown passes with 16. His primary target, wide receiver Jack Bech, is having an exceptional year, ranking third nationally in receiving yards (702) and tied for third in touchdown catches (7). Bech has already topped 100 receiving yards in four of six games, including a remarkable 200-yard performance against UCF.
On the Utah side, the defense will be critical to their success. Led by defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, the Utes' defense has been a bright spot this season. Tafuna, alongside Keanu Tanuvasa, has helped create pressure up front, while cornerback Cameron Calhoun has been a standout in coverage, filling in for the injured Kenan Johnson. Calhoun has allowed only 6-of-16 targets to be caught and has an interception, making him one of the highest-graded defenders by Pro Football Focus this season.
Unfortunately for Utah, they will be without veteran quarterback Cam Rising for the rest of the season due to injuries. Rising’s absence has left a gap in Utah’s offense, which has struggled to find consistency. Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, is expected to start for the Utes. In his limited action, Wilson has shown flashes but remains inconsistent, with five touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.
This game will be pivotal for both teams as they seek to bounce back. With a late kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium, one of the most intimidating environments in college football, TCU and Utah will battle in a crucial Big 12 showdown that could shape the rest of their seasons.
Saturday, Oct 19
Utah vs. TCU
Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN