Utah vs. UCF: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Utah Utes and UCF Knights are set to face off in a season-ending Big 12 clash on Friday, November 29, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Both teams, sitting at 4-7 overall, are coming off tough losses and are hungry to end their respective seasons on a high note. UCF is favored by 9.5 points, but this matchup offers intriguing storylines and player performances to watch.
For the Utes, it has been a season of missed expectations. After being a preseason favorite in the Big 12, injuries and inconsistencies derailed their campaign. Utah will likely rely on linebacker Lander Barton, their defensive standout, who leads the team with 66 tackles. Barton also contributed a pick-six against Iowa State last week, extending Utah’s streak of interception returns for touchdowns to 21 seasons. On offense, quarterback Luke Bottari, Utah's fifth starting signal-caller of the season, will need to manage the game effectively against a UCF pass rush that has been productive despite the Knights’ struggles.
UCF’s RJ Harvey has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season. Harvey ranks fourth nationally with 1,458 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. A strong performance from Harvey could tie him with Kevin Smith for the program record for total touchdowns in a season. Defensively, UCF has been inconsistent, excelling at times with their pass rush but faltering in the red zone.
This game marks the first meeting between the programs and represents a crossroads for both teams. With UCF missing a bowl game for the first time since 2015 and Utah enduring its longest losing streak in years, both programs aim to end their seasons on a positive note. The outcome may come down to whether Utah’s defense can contain Harvey and if Bottari can lead the Utes to a much-needed victory.