Utah wide receiver Damien Alford enters transfer portal
Utah wide receiver Damien Alford announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after a brief stint with the Utes. A former standout at Syracuse, Alford came into the 2024 season with high expectations following a strong collegiate career. However, his impact was limited in 2024, playing in just three games, with one start in the victory over Southern Utah.
Alford has an extensive resume in Division I football, having played 45 career games with 29 starts. Most of his collegiate success came during his time at Syracuse, where he played 42 games from 2020 to 2023. At Syracuse, Alford recorded 67 receptions for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns, boasting an impressive 19.3 yards-per-reception average. His breakout season came in 2023, when he served as a team captain and totaled 610 receiving yards on 33 catches, with three touchdowns. That season included career highlights like a nine-catch, 135-yard performance against Army and a four-catch, 126-yard, two-touchdown game against Wake Forest.
Alford joined Utah in 2024 but struggled to carve out a significant role. Despite his potential and prior experience, the crowded competition at wide receiver and limited opportunities resulted in his decision to seek a new program. His announcement comes as he looks to leverage his proven ability as a deep threat and consistent playmaker.
Utah reportedly set to hire Jason Beck as new offensive coordinator
Before his college career, Alford was a three-star recruit from McArthur High School in Florida, where he tallied 1,379 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Originally from Canada, Alford also represented the U-18 Canadian National Team in the 2019 International Bowl and excelled in multiple sports, including basketball and track and field.
As Alford enters the transfer portal, he brings significant experience, athleticism, and big-play potential to his next destination. With 1,291 career receiving yards and a reputation as a reliable target, he will undoubtedly attract interest from programs seeking an explosive receiver to bolster their passing attack.