Utah wide receiver Jett Meine enters transfer portal
Utah Utes wide receiver Jett Meine has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, bringing an end to his time with the program. A former three-star recruit out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, Meine joined the Utes with significant promise following a stellar high school career. Despite his high potential, he saw limited opportunities during his time at Utah, appearing in only three games during the 2024 season and not seeing action in 2022 or 2023.
Meine’s high school resume showcased his talent and playmaking ability. In just two varsity seasons, he recorded 102 receptions for 1,906 yards and 23 touchdowns. His senior season was particularly impressive, as he hauled in 75 catches for 1,450 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 103.6 yards per game. He posted six 100-yard receiving games that year, including a remarkable 250-yard performance against Skyridge. His contributions earned him all-state and all-region first-team honors in 2021.
With four years of eligibility remaining, Meine will be an attractive option for programs looking to add a young, talented wide receiver with a proven track record at the high school level. His size, hands, and ability to create big plays were evident during his high school career, and a fresh start could provide the opportunity he needs to showcase his skills at the collegiate level.