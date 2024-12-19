Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman enters transfer portal
Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman officially entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night, marking another chapter in his well-traveled collegiate football career. Pittman joined the Utes ahead of the 2023 season but saw limited action due to injuries and depth at the position. This season, he recorded six receptions for 50 yards while contributing on special teams, running back eight punts for 45 yards.
Pittman’s 2024 campaign featured a handful of highlights, including a season-best 21-yard reception against Arizona and a multi-catch game at Houston. He also handled key punt return duties, showcasing his versatility with a season-long 17-yard return against Baylor. Despite limited production, his impact on the field reflected his knack for contributing in multiple phases of the game.
Before his time at Utah, Pittman played one season at Florida State in 2022, where he made a notable impression. He caught 32 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns while excelling as a return specialist. Pittman earned All-ACC honorable mention honors, ranking second in the conference and 15th nationally with 9.4 yards per punt return. He delivered a career performance against Wake Forest with 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as well as a career-long 34-yard punt return.
Pittman began his college career with the Oregon Ducks, playing three seasons and recording 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns. As a four-star recruit out of Calabasas High School, Pittman entered the college football scene with significant pedigree. In high school, he racked up 3,129 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns over three years, earning two All-CIF selections.
The son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr. and brother of current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Mycah Pittman has football in his blood. His experience as a versatile playmaker and specialist will likely attract interest from programs seeking a dynamic contributor. Entering the transfer portal provides him with an opportunity to finish his college career on a high note at a new destination.