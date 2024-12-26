Utah wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons enters transfer portal for hours before withdrawing
Taeshaun Lyons’ brief foray into the transfer portal has added another layer to the narrative of Utah's tumultuous 2024 football season. Lyons, a former four-star recruit from Tennyson High School in California, briefly entered the portal before ultimately deciding to stay with the Utes. Although no official reason for his withdrawal was given, it’s likely that Utah made an enticing offer to keep him in Salt Lake City.
Lyons' journey to Utah has been anything but straightforward. Originally part of Washington’s 2023 recruiting class, Lyons saw limited action during the Huskies’ run to the national championship game. Following head coach Kalen DeBoer’s departure for Alabama, Lyons opted to transfer to Utah. However, his first season with the Utes was quiet, as he recorded just one catch for four yards in four appearances. With three years of eligibility remaining, Lyons still has plenty of time to carve out a significant role.
Utah's 2024 season was filled with disappointment, finishing 5-7 overall and just 2-7 in Big 12 play, missing out on a bowl game for the first time in a decade. Injuries at the quarterback position severely hampered the Utes’ offensive output. The team ranked 99th in passing offense (199.4 yards per game) and 102nd in scoring offense (23.6 points per game), highlighting the struggles that plagued the team throughout the season.
Utah experiences transfer portal battleground with tampering and pay-for-play
The transfer portal reflects Utah’s offensive woes. With 24 players departing and 11 incoming transfers, head coach Kyle Whittingham is set to revamp the roster, especially on offense. This includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, and two quarterbacks leaving the program. However, Utah has also added a quarterback and a wide receiver through the portal, signaling an effort to rebuild the passing game.
The portal officially opened on December 9th and will provide another window later in the offseason. As of now, Utah finds itself with a net loss of 12 players, indicating the scale of the rebuild ahead. Lyons' decision to stay could play a critical role in stabilizing Utah’s wide receiver corps, giving the Utes at least one familiar face to rely on in what promises to be a drastically retooled offense.