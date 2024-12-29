Utah wide receiver Tavian McNair decommits from program
The Utah Utes’ 2025 recruiting class took a hit as wide receiver Tavian McNair announced his decision to walk away from the program, just under a month after signing a financial aid agreement. McNair’s departure highlights the unpredictable nature of college football recruiting, where commitments often shift due to personal and programmatic factors.
Utah’s offensive landscape has undergone significant transformation following the departure of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. The Utes brought in a new offensive coordinator, along with fresh faces leading the running backs and wide receivers. This shift in identity may have played a role in McNair’s reconsideration of his commitment.
McNair took to social media to explain his decision, expressing gratitude towards head coach Kyle Whittingham and the rest of Utah’s coaching staff. "After taking some time and praying and talking with my family, we decided that it’s best to go in a different direction," McNair wrote. "I have nothing but respect for everyone at Utah and the Ute community and I wish them nothing but the best."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver initially chose Utah in July over offers from Kansas, Cal, UNLV, and Colorado State, signaling optimism about his role in the Utes’ future. As the No. 757 overall prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 123 wide receiver nationally, McNair’s talent was seen as a valuable addition to the program. His decision to decommit leaves a gap in Utah’s offensive recruiting efforts, as the Utes continue to rebuild and refine their approach under the new staff.
Utah's Logan Fano pleas for teammate to withdraw from transfer portal
With double-digit departures from the roster since the season’s end, Utah is likely to turn to the transfer portal to address the deficit. The loss of McNair further underscores the competitive and fluid nature of recruiting, where even signed agreements do not always lead to players suiting up on Saturdays.
Utah experiences transfer portal battleground with tampering and pay-for-play
While McNair’s departure is a setback, the Utes remain focused on replenishing their roster and staying competitive in the Big 12. For McNair, the decision reflects the personal considerations that often shape a recruit’s journey, as he now looks ahead to new opportunities elsewhere.