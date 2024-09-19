Utah will be "Iced out" in Stillwater for Top 25 matchup with Oklahoma State
Utah Football has officially unveiled its uniform choice for the highly anticipated week four matchup against Oklahoma State. Rather than donning their all-white throwback uniforms, the Utes will hit the field in a sleek all-white set featuring their standard white tops and bottoms, paired with the iconic white drum and feather helmet.
This critical Big 12 conference opener, scheduled for September 21 at Boone Pickens Stadium, holds significant implications for both programs. Utah, ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll, has established itself as a defensive powerhouse under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
The Utes currently lead the Big 12 in crucial defensive metrics such as third-down defense and sacks. Linebacker Lander Barton and quarterback Cam Rising are key players expected to lead Utah in this pivotal contest.
No. 14 Oklahoma State enters the game with considerable momentum, having outscored opponents 128-61 through their first three games. Their offense, led by quarterback Alan Bowman and running back Ollie Gordon, faces a significant challenge against Utah’s dominant defense.
FOX Sports analyst has faith Utah can pull off upset in Stillwater
The battle between Barton and Gordon may prove decisive. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' aggressive 3-3-5 defense will test Utah's offensive line, adding further intrigue to this matchup. With Big 12 conference standings and College Football Playoff hopes on the line, both teams will be eager to make a statement (4 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX).