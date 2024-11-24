Utah won't make postseason for first time in over a decade
The Utah Utes suffered a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, extending their losing streak to seven games. This marks the longest skid of head coach Kyle Whittingham's illustrious career and guarantees that the Utes will miss postseason play for the first time since 2013. The loss dropped Utah’s record to 4-7, a stunning fall for a program accustomed to competing for conference titles.
The game came down to the final seconds, with Utah's hopes resting on the leg of senior kicker Cole Becker. Tasked with a daunting 54-yard field goal to send the game into overtime, Becker's attempt sailed wide right, sealing Iowa State’s victory. It was a bitter end to a contest that saw the Utes fight valiantly to stay in the game despite their recent struggles.
Utah's offense showed flashes of potential throughout the game. Quarterback Isaac Wilson had moments of brilliance before getting injured. Luke Bottari connected on key passes to keep drives alive. However, Utah’s defense struggled to contain Iowa State’s balanced attack, in the final five minutes, which capitalized on several critical downs to maintain control.
The loss underscores a season filled with adversity for the Utes. Injuries, inconsistency, and missed opportunities have plagued the team, culminating in this disappointing stretch. The seven-game losing streak is an uncharacteristic blemish on Whittingham’s resume, reflecting a year where nothing seemed to click for a program known for its resilience and discipline.
Utah will close out its regular season on the road against UCF in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 29. With no postseason on the horizon, the Utes will look to end their season on a positve note. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, providing one final opportunity for Utah to salvage a measure of pride in an otherwise challenging season.