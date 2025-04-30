Utah WR Damien Alford selected No. 1 overall in CFL Draft
There were 240 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft before a player from the Utah football program heard their name called by the commissioner.
In the Canadian Football League draft held earlier this week, it was a much different story.
The Calgary Stampeders selected former Utah wide receiver Damien Alford with the No. 1 overall pick in the CFL draft Tuesday. The Montreal native spent the past season with the Utes after four years at Syracuse, where he racked up 67 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns.
Alford appeared in four games but didn't record any receiving stats with Utah in 2024. Over his five-year college career, he appeared in 46 games and made 29 starts. Alford recorded a career-best 33 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 campaign.
A former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, Alford was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 140 recruit from Quebec.
Alford joined a handful of his teammates from the 2024 Utah squad in moving on to the professional ranks after college. Utah's leading receiver from last season, Dorian Singer, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on Tuesday as well.
Former basketball standout Caleb Lohner was picked No. 241 by the Denver Broncos. Karene Reid (Denver), Junior Tafuna (Houston Texans), Zemaiah Vaughn (Minnesota Vikings), Connor O'Toole (Seattle Seahawks) and Micah Bernard (Tennessee Titans) signed with their respective teams as undrafted free agents.