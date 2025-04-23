Utah WR David Washington enters the transfer portal
Utah Utes wide receiver David Washington announced in a social media post Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The former three-star recruit out of Las Vegas Academy (Nevada) will have four years of eligibility at his next school.
Washington appeared in four games as a freshman in 2024. He recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of Utah's 31-28 loss to Iowa State on Nov. 23.
Though his role as a freshman was limited mostly to special teams, Washington's decision still increases the Utes' need for more wideout depth, especially after the team's presumptive No. 1 option for next season, Zach Williams, entered the portal Tuesday as well. Williams appeared in 10 games during his freshman campaign with the Utes, hauling in 10 catches for 101 yards and recording three rush attempts for 16 yards.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned that wide receiver was one of the position groups his program would like to address via the portal this spring. After missing out on a visit with former five-star recruit Micah Hudson, Whittingham and his coaching staff will have to look elsewhere if they want to surround their new quarterback, Devon Dampier, with experienced talent next fall.
Utah added a pair of wide receivers during the winter cycle in Utah State transfer Otto Tia and Wyoming transfer Justin Stevenson. The Utes' transfer portal class currently ranks No. 38 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. The deadline for players to enter the portal is Friday.