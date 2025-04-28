Utah WR Dorian Singer accepts invite to Las Vegas Raiders rookie minicamp
After not hearing his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft last week, former Utah Utes wide receiver Dorian Singer has accepted an invitation to participate in the Las Vegas Raiders' rookie minicamp, according to reports.
Singer led the Utes in receiving yards last season, hauling in 53 catches for 702 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-tall Minnesota native spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona, where he racked up over 1,100 yards in the 2022 season before transferring to USC for his junior year.
Singer's first opportunity at the pro level comes nearly a month after the NCAA denied him an extra year of eligibility. At the Big 12 pro day, he ran 7.19 seconds in the 3-cone and 4.46 seconds in the shuttle drill. Singer also posted a 30.5-inch vertical jump.
Singer finished his college career with 161 catches for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns, appearing in 42 games across four seasons with three different teams.
In the Raiders' first draft under the leadership of first-time general manager John Spytek and new head coach Pete Carroll, they selected former Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. Las Vegas then took TCU wide receiver Jack Bech with the No. 26 pick. The Raiders' draft class features two other wide receivers in Tennessee's Dont'e Thornton Jr. (pick No. 108) and Montana State's Tommy Mellott (No. 237).
While it's unclear as to when the Raiders' rookies will gather this spring, most teams set their respective rookie minicamps for the first of second weekend after the NFL draft.