Utah WR Zach Williams enters transfer portal
After one season with the Utah football program, 6-foot-2 wide receiver Zacharyus Williams has entered the transfer portal.
A former three-star recruit, Williams appeared in 10 games during his freshman campaign with the Utes, hauling in 10 catches for 101 yards and recording three rush attempts for 16 yards. His six catches for 72 yards led the way in a 28-14 victory over UCF on Nov. 29.
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned that wide receiver was one of the position groups his program would like to address via the transfer portal this spring. The Utes' leading pass catcher from last season, Dorian Singer, announced last month his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, while three other receivers from last season's 5-7 squad have gone portaling. After missing out on a visit with former five-star recruit Micah Hudson, Whittingham and his coaching staff will have to look elsewhere if they want to surround their new quarterback, Devon Dampier, with experienced talent next fall.
Williams' departure comes amid reports that the Utes are scheduling a visit with McNeese State transfer Jer'Michael Carter, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver who led the Cowboys in receiving last season. Utah also lined up a visit with 6-foot-4 wideout and Pittsburg High School (California) product, RJ Mosley, for June 20.
The Utes have landed two commitments via the portal this spring, both on the defensive side of the ball. Former Auburn cornerback JC Hart committed to Utah on Monday, followed by Furman transfer cornerback Jaylen Moson on Tuesday.