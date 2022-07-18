Skip to main content
Utah's Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas named to 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) grabs a bad snap and looks to hand off to running back Tavion Thomas (9) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah's Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas named to 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

Utah was one of 14 schools with at least two players on the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

On Monday the University of Utah's Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas were named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List. 

Presented since 1937, the Maxwell Award is annually given to the College Player of the Year and consists of 85 players on the preseason watchlist. Currently, Utah is one of only 14 schools to have two players named to the list.

Of those two players, quarterback Cameron Rising was critical to Utah's 2021 success, leading the squad to a 9-2 record in 11 starts and the programs first ever Pac-12 Championship. 

Individually, Rising finished the season 204-320 for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also managed to rush for 499 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries. For his efforts last season, Rising was named first-team All-Pac-12 and was the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's QBR rating (84.2).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Tavion Thomas, the JUCO-transfer concluded the 2021 campaign with 204 carries for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns (conference-high). For his efforts, Thomas was also named first-team All-Pac-12 and ranked third in the FBS for rushing touchdowns.

With the season just around the corner, semifinalists and finalists for the award will be named in November with the winners being announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 11.27.54 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry

By Cole BagleyJul 15, 2022
USATSI_16749040
Football

How would the Utes fare in a 'loose partnership' between the ACC and Pac-12?

By Cole BagleyJul 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 11.17.20 PM
Podcasts

Justin Medlock shares that the post-Devin Lloyd linebacker group is looking dangerous for 2022

By Cole BagleyJul 13, 2022
USATSI_17439723
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 1 Cameron Rising

By Cole BagleyJul 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 7.16.40 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star athlete Dijon Stanley

By Cole BagleyJul 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 3.10.30 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryson Barnes

By Cole BagleyJul 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Podcasts

Jaylon Glover believes Utah's running back group is 'one of the best in the nation' and will 'thrive' in 2022

By Cole BagleyJul 11, 2022
3J2A7643
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 3 Ja'Quinden Jackson

By Cole BagleyJul 11, 2022