Utah's Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas named to 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

On Monday the University of Utah's Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas were named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

Presented since 1937, the Maxwell Award is annually given to the College Player of the Year and consists of 85 players on the preseason watchlist. Currently, Utah is one of only 14 schools to have two players named to the list.

Of those two players, quarterback Cameron Rising was critical to Utah's 2021 success, leading the squad to a 9-2 record in 11 starts and the programs first ever Pac-12 Championship.

Individually, Rising finished the season 204-320 for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also managed to rush for 499 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries. For his efforts last season, Rising was named first-team All-Pac-12 and was the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's QBR rating (84.2).

As for Tavion Thomas, the JUCO-transfer concluded the 2021 campaign with 204 carries for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns (conference-high). For his efforts, Thomas was also named first-team All-Pac-12 and ranked third in the FBS for rushing touchdowns.

With the season just around the corner, semifinalists and finalists for the award will be named in November with the winners being announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.

