Utah's Cameron Rising named to Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Cameron Rising is one of 35 quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List.
On Tuesday the University of Utah's Cameron Rising was named to Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List.

Presented since 1977, the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is annually given to the best quarterback in the nation and consists of 35 players on the preseason watchlist. Rising is one of five Pac-12 quarterbacks listed along with UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stanford's Tanner McKee, Oregon's Bo Nix and USC's Caleb Williams.

Rising was critical to Utah's 2021 success, leading the squad to a 9-2 record in 11 starts and the programs first ever Pac-12 Championship.

Individually, Rising finished the season 204-320 for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also managed to rush for 499 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries. For his efforts last season, Rising was named first-team All-Pac-12 and was the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's QBR rating (84.2).

The watch list will be updated throughout the season with the additions of a weekly "Great 8" list of quarterback nominees. The midseason watch list of contenders for the Davey O'Brien Award will be released Oct. 18. 

