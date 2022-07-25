Utah's Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

On Monday Utah's Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop were named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List.

Presented since 1986, the Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football.

The current preseason watch list is made up of 35 of the nation's best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university.

Since Phillips joined Utah back in 2020, he has been one of the teams top defenders in terms of protection and production. Looking back at 2021, Phillips finished the year with 63 total tackles for third most on the team while leading the defense with 13 pass break-ups and finishing second behind Devin Lloyd with two interceptions.

For his efforts, Phillips was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was atop freshmen in the league with 11 passes defended during conference play.

As for Bishop, he had a breakout freshman campaign, leading all true-freshman with 54 tackles while also recording the sixth most tackles on the entire squad.

For his efforts, Bishop earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a true freshman.

Looking ahead to 2022, the field will be narrowed down in October to 15 semifinalists with three finalists being named in November. The winner will then be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN in December.

