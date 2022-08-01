Skip to main content
Utah's Clark Phillips III named to Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

Clark Phillips III is one of 90 defenders named to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List.

On Monday Utah's Clark Phillips III was named to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List.

Presented since 1994, the Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. 

Since Phillips joined Utah back in 2020, he has been one of the teams top defenders in terms of protection and production. Looking back at 2021, Phillips finished the year with 63 total tackles for third most on the team while leading the defense with 13 pass break-ups and finishing second behind Devin Lloyd with two interceptions.

For his efforts, Phillips was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was atop freshmen in the league with 11 passes defended during conference play.

On November 1, the 90-player watch list will be narrowed down to semifinalists with the three finalists being named on November 22. The winner will then be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8. The formal presentations of the award will be made at the 86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala live from Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 10, 2023.

In total, Phillips has now been named to three preseason watch lists, including the Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski Awards.

