Utah's Dalton Kincaid named to John Mackey Award Watch List

On Friday Utah's Dalton Kincaid was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List.

Established in 2000, The award is presented annually to the nation's most outstanding tight end. The winner is selected by a collection of votes from the John Mackey Award Selection Committee to the player who most exemplifies the traits of a "true tight end" in the style of John Mackey by playing on the interior line with blocking responsibilities.

Looking back at last season, Dalton Kincaid was one of Cameron Rising's favorite targets, recording 36 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns. For his efforts, Kincaid led the Pac-12 in receiving touchdowns among tight ends and was also fifth in the FBS.

Additionally, His 14.2 yards per reception ranked third among tight ends in the Pac-12 and he was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention at the end of the season.

