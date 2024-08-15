Utah's early schedule could determine an eventual Playoff run in 2024
Welcome to the inaugural year of the 12-team College Football Playoff, a new era for college football. This expansion introduces a four-round postseason format, where the top five conference champions in the CFP rankings secure spots, and the remaining seven teams are chosen at large. As anticipation builds, one team that could make a surprising run is the Utah Utes.
Utah's 2023 season was challenging, finishing 8-5 without their key offensive stars, quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe. Rising, who suffered a serious knee injury in the 2022 Rose Bowl, and Kuithe, sidelined by a 2022 knee injury, both missed the entire season. Their absence was felt, as Utah’s offensive production plummeted from 39 points per game in 2022 to just 23 in 2023. However, their defense remained strong, allowing only 19 points per game.
The Utes' playoff aspirations hinge on the return of a healthy Cam Rising. With over 3,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022, Rising is poised to be one of the Pac-12's top quarterbacks alongside stars like Shedeur Sanders and Jalon Daniels. If his knee holds up, Rising could elevate Utah’s offense back to elite levels. Additionally, Kuithe’s return, coupled with the arrival of former USC wide receiver Dorian Singer and the return of running back Micah Bernard, should bolster their offensive depth.
Utah ranked No. 12 in preseason AP Top 25 poll
On defense, Utah brings back nine starters, including key contributors Levani Damuni, Karene Reid, and edge rusher Connor O'Toole. While replacing defensive stalwarts like Jonah Elliss and Cole Bishop won't be easy, the unit’s core remains intact.
A pivotal matchup awaits on Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State, a game that could define Utah’s season. If the Utes can navigate their Big 12 schedule unscathed, they may well find themselves in the thick of the playoff race come January.