Utah's Isaac Wilson makes history against No. 14 Oklahoma State
In a pivotal Big 12 showdown, Utah backup quarterback Isaac Wilson led the Utes to a 22-19 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State, marking a significant achievement for the true freshman. With veteran quarterback Cam Rising sidelined for a second straight week due to injury, Wilson took the reins, completing 17-of-29 passes for 207 yards, including a touchdown and two interceptions.
Utah's head coach Kyle Whittingham praised Wilson’s resilience, stating, "Threw a couple of picks. Didn’t flinch." Wilson’s ability to keep composure was on display throughout the game. Despite throwing an early interception, Wilson regained confidence, completing key passes and executing crucial plays, including a 48-yard run that showcased his mobility.
The game was a back-and-forth affair, with Utah relying on Wilson’s athleticism and strong decision-making in critical moments. One of the game’s decisive plays came on a 45-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brant Kuithe in the fourth quarter. This score, along with Utah's strong defensive showing, held off a late comeback bid by Oklahoma State.
Utah dominated the ground game, outgaining Oklahoma State 249-48 rushing yards, led by running back Micah Bernard's career-high 182 yards. This physicality was crucial in keeping control of the clock, as the Utes held the ball for over 42 minutes of game time.
While Wilson’s performance was a critical part of Utah's victory, the contrast in quarterback play was stark. Oklahoma State's starter Alan Bowman struggled, completing only 8-of-22 passes in the first half, prompting head coach Mike Gundy to bring in backup Garret Rangel for part of the second half. Though Bowman eventually reentered and led a late rally, his inconsistency contributed to Oklahoma State’s overall struggles.
This victory positions Utah as an early favorite in the Big 12, with Wilson’s maturity and poise elevating his status as the team's future quarterback, especially as they await Rising’s return.