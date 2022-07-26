Utah's Junior Tafuna and Clark Phillips III named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

On Tuesday Utah's Junior Tafuna and Clark Phillips III were named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

Presented since 1993, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the top defender in college football.

Another pleasant surprise amongst Utah's young defense in 2021, Tafuna recorded 33 tackles (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 11 starts at defensive tackle.

For his efforts, Tafuna ranked second among freshmen in the Pac-12 in total sacks, third on the team quarterback sacks, was awarded the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Oregon victory and was named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Since Phillips joined Utah back in 2020, he has been one of the teams top defenders in terms of protection and production. Looking back at 2021, Phillips finished the year with 63 total tackles for third most on the team while leading the defense with 13 pass break-ups and finishing second behind Devin Lloyd with two interceptions.

For his efforts, Phillips was named to the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was atop freshmen in the league with 11 passes defended during conference play.

Finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 16 with the winner being named on Dec. 5 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet.

