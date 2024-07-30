Utah's Junior Tafuna named to Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy watch lists
University of Utah Football defensive tackle Junior Tafuna received significant national recognition today after being named to the 2024 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists.
These prestigious awards highlight his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport. The Nagurski is awarded annually to the best defensive player in FBS football, while the Outland honors the best interior linemen. Each preseason watch list includes 75 players from various conferences across the country, showcasing the top-tier talent in college football.
Tafuna's inclusion on both lists is a testament to his outstanding performance and consistent excellence on the field. As a three-time all-conference selection, he has played in 38 career games, starting 36 of them for the Utes. His impact was immediately felt in 2021 when he was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he recorded 33 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and make critical plays.
In 2022, Tafuna continued to showcase his skills, starting all 14 games and recording 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He also notched his first career interception against Southern Utah, highlighting his versatility and football IQ. As a native of Taylorsville, Utah, Tafuna has been a key figure in the Utes' defense, providing leadership and experience to the unit. Entering 2023, he was recognized as one of the top defensive tackles in the country, accumulating 17 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Tafuna's physicality and presence on the defensive line are crucial to Utah's defensive success. As the only All-Big 12 selection on defense for the Utes, he leads an experienced unit that relies on his strength and skill to dominate at the line of scrimmage. His national recognition on these preseason watch lists underscores his importance to the team and his potential to leave a lasting impact.