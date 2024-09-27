Utah's Micah Bernard looks to keep hot streak going against Arizona
Micah Bernard has solidified his role as the Utah Utes' lead running back with a series of standout performances, proving pivotal to the team's undefeated start to the season. After missing much of the previous season due to an eye injury, Bernard has returned stronger than ever, helping the Utes remain a dominant force in the Big 12.
In Utah’s 22-19 win over Oklahoma State last week, Bernard rushed for a career-high 182 yards on 25 carries, marking his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game. This feat makes him the first Utah player since Ty Jordan in 2020 to achieve such a streak. He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
Bernard’s success is not just a personal achievement but also a product of his relationship with Utah's offensive line. He credits his blockers for creating opportunities for him to find small gaps and capitalize on them. "They do a great job of opening holes and make sure I can find a little sliver to get through," Bernard noted, acknowledging the teamwork that has enabled his breakout performances.
With quarterback Cam Rising sidelined due to injury, Bernard has taken on a central role in keeping the Utah offense moving. His 456 rushing yards lead the Big 12, and he ranks sixth nationally in total rushing yards while averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry, which is top among Power Four rushers. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham praised Bernard's reliability, stating, "When we needed him, he was there and answered the bell every single time. He's a big-time back."
The Utes will rely heavily on Bernard again as they face Arizona, a team that has struggled defensively, particularly against the run. Arizona has allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game against FBS opponents, including 235 yards in a recent loss to Kansas State. Utah will look to exploit Arizona’s vulnerabilities as they seek to avenge last season's loss and maintain their perfect record. Bernard’s continued production will be key in ensuring another victory for the Utes.