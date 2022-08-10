Utah's Micah Bernard named to Bruce Feldman’s College football 'Freaks' List

On Wednesday The Athletic's Bruce Feldman unveiled his list of 100 "freaks" for the upcoming college football season, and Utah's Micah Bernard made the cut.

Each year, Feldman compiles a list of 100 players who showcase jaw-dropping physical traits at their respective programs. As Utah's only member on the 2022 list, here's what Feldman said about the experienced and dynamic running back.

"He played both ways for the Utes in the Rose Bowl, starting at corner when the team desperately needed his help there. He made a team-high 10 tackles and also ran for 31 yards and had a receiving touchdown. For the season, he ran for more than 500 yards, averaging 6 yards per carry and led Utah backs with 26 catches and 251 yards. The 6-0, 202-pound sophomore broad-jumped 10-9 1/2, clocked 4.42 in the 40 and vertical-jumped 38 1/4. Teammate Clark Phillips gushed about Bernard’s Freak credentials, pointing out the guy who is barely 6 feet can do 360 dunks," Feldman explained.

While the depth chart only reads sophomore, Bernard is stepping into his fourth season with the program, making him the most tenured back in Utah's room. During that time, Bernard has recorded 102 carries for 599 yards (5.87 average) and two touchdowns. He also added 30 catches for 276 yards (9.2 ypc) and two touchdowns.

As a running back, Bernard's greatest attributes are his versatility, elusiveness, ability to squeeze through tight gaps and sheer determination. As mentioned by Feldman, he's also a versatile back who poses as a threat in the passing game as he finished 2021 with the most receiving yards amongst the running backs and was fifth overall on the team.

With his versatility, athleticism, and a willingness to do whatever is asked of him, it's no wonder Bernard was named to the impressive list.