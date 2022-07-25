Skip to main content
Utah's Mohamoud Diabate named to Butkus Award Watch List

Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III (0) and Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) walk out of the end zone after a touchdown score by Samford University during a football, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Nov. 13, 2021.

Utah's Mohamoud Diabate named to Butkus Award Watch List

Mohamoud Diabate is one of of 51 linebackers from 43 schools to be named to the Butkus Award Watch List.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday Utah's Mohamoud Diabate was named to the Butkus Award Watch List.

Presented since 1985, the Butkus Award is presented annually to the nation's top linebacker. The current watch list is made up of 51 linebackers from 43 schools. 

A recent transfer from the University of Florida, Diabate was a stellar addition to the Utah defense and should make a sizable impact this season. As the second leading tackler for the Gators last year, Diabate recorded 89 total tackles, 33 of which were solo and included 2.5 for loss. He also logged four QB hurries during his junior campaign.

While Diabate was sidelined for spring camp after undergoing labrum surgery, he was still mentioned by several of the coaches and received a lot of high praise as someone who will be a big contributor for the Utes in 2022.

Looking ahead to the season, Semifinalists will be picked on Oct. 31 with the finalists being named on Nov. 21. The winner will then be named on or before Dec. 7 and will be honored on Jan. 21, 2023 during a televised event by CBS Sports Network.

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

