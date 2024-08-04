Utah's Morgan Scalley excited to establish new rivalries in Big 12
The Utah Utes opened fall camp on Monday, igniting a spark of energy throughout the program. With a championship focus and a determination to make a statement, the Utes embark on their first season in the expanded Big 12 conference.
This new chapter in their journey presents unique challenges and opportunities as they navigate uncharted waters, facing teams with new coordinators and personnel. The ultimate goal for Utah is clear, which is make the program's first playoff appearance. Utah's defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is keenly aware of the task at hand.
"We're obviously excited to start establishing some new rivalries," Scalley said earlier this week. He emphasized the significance of rekindling old rivalries and creating new ones.
"Obviously, you get BYU back, and that rivalry has always been a good one. TCU, who we played before, you get the corner schools from the Pac-12 that all come together. And then just some very good football, some very physical teams, a good mix of offensive scheme, and personnel that you see."
Scalley's strategic approach for the upcoming season is thorough and meticulous. explained, "The first four teams that we played had priority. But we took a look at every single team, what scheme they run, the personnel they have coming back, who's gonna be the offensive coordinator, who's calling it, all of that stuff." This detailed preparation is essential as the Utes face unfamiliar opponents, each bringing its own style and strengths.
Despite the novelty of the Big 12 landscape, Utah's coaches remain confident in their foundational strategies. Scalley noted that drastic changes to their schematic approaches are not anticipated. "Is it much different from the Pac-12? No. You're just going to see every week is going to be something a little bit different and just got to be able to adjust," he explained. This adaptability will be crucial as the Utes encounter a diverse array of offensive schemes and personnel throughout the season.
As Utah prepares for their inaugural Big 12 season, the team is fueled by a blend of excitement and resolve. The challenges posed by new rivalries and unfamiliar foes are seen as opportunities to elevate the program to new heights. With a rigorous approach to preparation and a steadfast belief in their existing strategies, the Utes are poised to make a significant impact. As they set their sights on a playoff berth, the energy and enthusiasm coursing through the program signal that Utah is ready to rise to the occasion in this new era of competition.