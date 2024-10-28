Utah's quarterback issues aren't going away anytime soon
Utah’s 17-14 loss to Houston showcased their offensive struggles, centering on a quarterback controversy that remains unresolved. Head coach Kyle Whittingham and interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian chose to replace starting quarterback Isaac Wilson with Brandon Rose in the third quarter, hoping for a spark that ultimately didn’t materialize.
Wilson’s performance was mixed before his benching, completing 13 of 22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. His highlight came early, with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe on Utah’s second offensive play. However, his consistency faltered. Two second-quarter drives ended with missed field goals of 46 and 52 yards, and he failed to lead scoring drives on his subsequent possessions, including one that ended in a costly fumble.
When Rose took over, his presence brought slight momentum but with limitations. He led a scoring drive that briefly put Utah up 14-7, capitalizing on a short field set up by Johnathan Hall’s interception at Houston’s 22-yard line. The drive’s standout play was a 14-yard touchdown run by Micah Bernard, emphasizing the reliance on Utah’s ground game to score. However, Rose struggled with consistency; three of his possessions resulted in punts, and his final drive ended with an interception near midfield. Houston seized this opportunity, setting up a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Offensive productivity was limited across the board. Utah converted just 4-of-16 on third-down attempts, reached the red zone only once, and finished with a mere 90 rushing yards. Bernard led with 51 yards, while Jaylen Glover contributed 33 yards on four carries in his first game since the opener, a rare bright spot in an otherwise ineffective run game.
With a bye week leading into the Holy War against No. 9 BYU, Whittingham and Bajakian have significant issues to address. The offense’s lack of rhythm and scoring capability threatens Utah’s bowl eligibility, raising pressing questions about adjustments needed to find success in November.