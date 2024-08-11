Utah's Tao Johnson's uncommon offseason tactics likely to pay off in 2024
Tao Johnson locked down and dedicated his offseason to preparing for the upcoming football season. With the guidance of former Utah stars like Cole Bishop and Marcus Williams, who went on to the NFL, Johnson has been diligently studying film and learning the nuances of the safety position. After being converted from cornerback to free safety under the direction of head coach Kyle Whittingham, Johnson feels confident that he has found his true position on the field.
“I love it because that’s 100% what I need,” Johnson told the Salt Lake Tribute.
“I’m a guy who’s hard on myself from the get go. I wouldn’t want anybody to be easy on me. … I want to know where I need to grow at what I’m doing wrong and what I need to do to be great. So, I 100% love it. I think the whole program was kind of built off tough love. It creates strong minded individuals and physical individuals. I live and try to embrace it everyday.”
Johnson's approach to his development is methodical and persistent. He focuses on improving daily, always seeking to refine even the smallest aspects of his game. This mindset has been crucial as he transitions into his new role. In 2023, Johnson played nickel after a stint at wide receiver, where he showcased his versatility and skills, recording 33 tackles, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. These performances demonstrated his potential and earned him the opportunity to step into the free safety position this season.
Under the leadership of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, Johnson is embracing the challenge of becoming a key player in Utah's secondary. Scalley's tough-love approach aligns with Johnson's own high standards and desire for continuous growth. He appreciates the intense coaching, knowing that it will push him to identify his weaknesses and develop into a top-tier safety.
As the season approaches, Johnson is eager to put his growth to the test. He recognizes that becoming a standout player requires both talent and a willingness to grow. With a combination of hard work and humility, Johnson is determined to make a significant impact for the Utes in 2024.