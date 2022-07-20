Skip to main content
Utah's Tavion Thomas named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Thomas is one of 72 student-athletes to be named as a preseason candidate.
On Wednesday Utah's Tavion Thomas was named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Presented since 1990 and named after SMU's three-time All-American, the Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation's top running back. Currently, Thomas is one of 72 student-athletes to be named as a preseason candidate.

Looking back at his 2021 production the JUCO-transfer concluded the 2021 campaign with 204 carries for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns (conference-high). For his efforts, Thomas was also named first-team All-Pac-12 and ranked third in the FBS for rushing touchdowns.

Notably, Thomas has also been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List alongside teammate Cameron Rising.

With the season just around the corner, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November with three finalists being named later that month.

