Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

After a slow first quarter and a stagnant offensive performance, the Utah Utes finally turned to their wide receivers which resulted in a strong lead over the San Diego State Aztecs at halftime.

By the end of the first quarter, Utah found themselves in a stalemate with San Diego State as the offense struggled to move the chains and first downs were difficult to come by.

Enter Utah's wide receivers.

Despite not scoring on the first Utah touchdown of the night, Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele accounted for several critical first downs and 35 yards on back to back passes from Cameron Rising. While Brant Kuithe would cap off the drive with a 30 yard reception, the receivers would soon cash in.

On the final two drives of the half, Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele both caught touchdown passes to give the Utes a 21-0 lead over San Diego State at the half.

For Enis, it was an easy reception across the middle for six points.

For Vele, it was an impressive touchdown catch near the sideline where he got not just one, but both feet down for the score.

Heading into the second half, Cameron Rising currently has 162 yards and three touchdowns. Currently, the wide receivers account for 83 yards of those yards and two touchdowns.

The question for the third and fourth quarter will be whether or not Rising will continue to go to the receivers. As of right now, it's looking promising.

