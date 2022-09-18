Skip to main content
Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

Utah's wide receivers are on track for a breakout game against San Diego State after a strong first half.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a slow first quarter and a stagnant offensive performance, the Utah Utes finally turned to their wide receivers which resulted in a strong lead over the San Diego State Aztecs at halftime.

By the end of the first quarter, Utah found themselves in a stalemate with San Diego State as the offense struggled to move the chains and first downs were difficult to come by. 

Enter Utah's wide receivers.

Despite not scoring on the first Utah touchdown of the night, Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele accounted for several critical first downs and 35 yards on back to back passes from Cameron Rising. While Brant Kuithe would cap off the drive with a 30 yard reception, the receivers would soon cash in.

On the final two drives of the half, Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele both caught touchdown passes to give the Utes a 21-0 lead over San Diego State at the half. 

For Enis, it was an easy reception across the middle for six points. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Vele, it was an impressive touchdown catch near the sideline where he got not just one, but both feet down for the score. 

Heading into the second half, Cameron Rising currently has 162 yards and three touchdowns. Currently, the wide receivers account for 83 yards of those yards and two touchdowns.

The question for the third and fourth quarter will be whether or not Rising will continue to go to the receivers. As of right now, it's looking promising.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) lines the offense up against the Utah Utes defense during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Why the matchup with San Diego State is important for the Utes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts to an interception in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How good is Utah's run defense?

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) celebrates with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) his touchdown scored against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 14 Utah Utes vs SDSU

By Cole Bagley
Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon receives the hand off from quarterback Tyler Hunley (1) in the second quarter as the Utes take on the California Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game three vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19023591
Football

Utah Utes remain at No. 2 in FanNation Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes