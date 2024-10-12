Utes can't afford another late night let down on Playoff path
Utah football is gearing up for a crucial road game against Arizona State, following a tough Week 5 home loss to Arizona and a much-needed Week 6 bye. With both teams holding 4-1 records overall and 1-1 in conference play, the stage is set for a key Big 12 matchup, though fans are still adjusting to this once-Pac-12 rivalry now playing out in the Big 12. Historically, Arizona State holds a commanding 22-12 lead in the all-time series, but Utah has won six of the last ten meetings, including last year’s dominant 55-3 win in Salt Lake City.
For the Utes, this game represents more than just a conference showdown; it’s a chance to get their season back on track after a disappointing loss. In that game, Utah struggled offensively, managing only 10 points and turning the ball over twice. Despite amassing 364 total yards, the Utes couldn’t capitalize, with their only touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter. As they travel to Tempe, all eyes will be on how the team has used the bye week to address their shortcomings and bounce back stronger.
One of the most significant storylines heading into this game is the return of veteran quarterback Cam Rising. After missing the last three games due to a hand injury suffered against Baylor, Rising is set to take back the reins of the offense. His absence has been a major talking point, and while true freshman Isaac Wilson performed admirably in his place, fans have been eagerly anticipating Rising’s return. The quarterback’s leadership and experience are essential for Utah, especially with the high stakes of the season. Rising’s performance will be under heavy scrutiny as he works to regain his form after a prolonged layoff. Although it’s likely he’ll start off cautiously, his ability to return to the Heisman-level play he’s capable of could be the key to Utah’s success moving forward.
If Cam Rising's return doesn't go as expected, could year eight be on the table?
Rising’s return also raises questions about the chemistry with his wide receivers, particularly Dorian Singer. The talented receiver had a breakout game against Arizona, hauling in 155 yards on nine receptions, benefitting from Wilson’s increased targeting. However, his connection with Rising earlier in the season didn’t yield the same results. How the two gel on the field in Tempe will be a focal point, and while Rising may avoid deep throws until he feels fully comfortable, the development of this connection could significantly impact Utah’s offensive production.
Running back Micah Bernard will also play a crucial role in this game. Bernard has been the Utes’ most consistent offensive weapon, rushing for over 100 yards in three straight games before narrowly missing the mark against Arizona. With Rising still working his way back from injury, Bernard will likely be the focal point of Utah’s offense, particularly in the early going. If he can continue his strong form, it will take pressure off Rising and open up more opportunities in the passing game. Bernard’s performance could be a decisive factor in whether the Utes control the tempo and dictate the flow of the game.
On the other side, Arizona State enters the game on a high note, coming off a thrilling 35-31 victory over Kansas. The Sun Devils’ offense, led by running back Cam Skattebo, has been a revelation this season, ranking 17th nationally in rushing yards. Skattebo’s physical running style, combined with quarterback Sam Leavitt’s dual-threat ability, will pose a significant challenge for Utah’s defense, which was exposed at times in their loss to Arizona. Containing the Sun Devils' rushing attack will be a top priority for the Utes, and their success in this area could be the determining factor in the outcome.
With Arizona State’s offense firing on all cylinders and Utah looking to rebound, this matchup promises to be a pivotal moment in the Big 12 season. Both teams have much to prove, and for Utah, this is an opportunity to show that they’ve learned from their mistakes and are ready to make a strong push in the second half of the season.