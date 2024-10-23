Utes defense strives for consistency amidst offensive reboot
Utah football has faced its share of challenges, but as always, the defense has remained a consistent bright spot. Despite a rocky start to the season, the Utes' defense continues to hold opponents under 30 points per game, even though they have given up more yardage than fans are accustomed to seeing.
Utes linebacker Karene Reid recognizes that the defense still has room for improvement, particularly in terms of generating chaotic, game-changing moments like sacks, tackles for loss, and forced turnovers. These have historically been a hallmark of Utah's defense but have been less frequent this season.
The senior leader acknowledged the mental shift needed after suffering three losses, noting that playing to avoid defeat can stifle the aggressive style Utah is known for. He emphasized that returning to their roots as an attacking defense starts with practice. "We've always been the aggressor," Reid said. "Getting back to our old ways starts at practice."
Defensive line coach Luther Elliss echoed this sentiment, adding that the defense's role is crucial in supporting the offense, which has struggled at times this season. "First and foremost, we just got to stop them," Elliss remarked, stressing that the defense needs to make it easier for the offense to find its rhythm.
Injuries along the defensive line have also taken a toll, with several key players missing time. Despite this, Elliss has been proud of the "next man up" mentality shown by his unit, praising their effort both on and off the field.
Ultimately, the Utes' defense has performed well statistically, ranking second in the Big 12 and 12th nationally in points allowed per game. However, Elliss and the rest of the defensive staff know that to compete at the highest level, they need to create more game-changing plays. With a key matchup against Houston on the horizon (7 p.m. ET on ESPN +), Utah hopes to fine-tune its defense and continue its pursuit of Big 12 success.