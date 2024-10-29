Utes fans upset over Big 12 hiding Holy War on ESPN
Utah Utes fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the Big 12’s decision to schedule the highly anticipated “Holy War” rivalry game between Utah and BYU for ESPN's late-night slot.
The 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff has stirred frustration among fans who feel the game deserves a more prominent slot on the schedule. As one of the Big 12’s biggest matchups, fans argue that this storied rivalry should be featured during prime viewing hours, especially considering its national appeal and the intensity surrounding the two teams.
Many fans see the late-night kickoff as a missed opportunity for the Big 12 to showcase the rivalry on a larger stage. This year’s “Holy War” is particularly significant, marking the first time Utah and BYU will meet as conference opponents within the Big 12, adding extra stakes and renewed intensity to the matchup.
Utah's faithful argue that scheduling the game for a time when much of the country may not tune in limits its exposure and robs the rivalry of the spotlight it deserves. Some fans have even called on Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark to fight for a better timeslot, believing a midday or evening game on FOX or another major network would have attracted a larger national audience and truly highlighted the rivalry's significance.
Utah hits rock bottom in Whittingham's tenure, bringing out calls for retirement
The Big 12’s logic likely centers around using the late-night slot to bring national attention to the Beehive State’s most prominent football rivalry without competing directly with other high-profile games on rivalry weekend. However, fans point out that while this might increase visibility in certain markets, it fails to give the “Holy War” the prestige a prime-time broadcast would afford. Instead, many fans feel that the conference’s decision detracts from the game’s significance and fails to respect the history and scale of the Utah-BYU rivalry.
Adding to the frustration, this marks the third consecutive late-night kickoff for Utah, and fans are feeling fatigued by the consistent placement in these late slots. Many Utah supporters argue that if the team continues winning, such scheduling conflicts might resolve themselves, as winning teams typically command better timeslots. However, the consensus remains that the Big 12 missed an opportunity to elevate one of its marquee rivalries by not positioning it as a premier event.
As the rivalry approaches, Utes fans will undoubtedly be tuning in despite the late start. Still, their message to the Big 12 is clear: they want to see their team’s biggest matchups treated with the prestige and visibility they deserve on a national stage.