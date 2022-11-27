Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win

Following a wild Saturday in the Pac-12 and four games going in their favor, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship with a chance to defend their 2021 Title against USC.

Utah Utes players celebrate with the championship trophy after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite unlikely odds and losing to the Oregon Ducks last week, the Utes have punched their ticket to Allegiant Stadium next Friday as the winners of a three-way tie for second.

Thanks to victories by UCLA, Utah and Washington, in addition to an upset loss by Oregon, the USC Trojans will face the reigning Pac-12 Champions in Las Vegas.

The game will be a rematch between the Utes and Trojans after the two teams battled back in October, resulting in a 43-42 Utah victory.

In addition to recording the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion, Cameron Rising finished with 415 yards and five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing).

Since the week seven matchup, the Utes have gone 4-1 while the Trojans finished the regular season 5-0 with notable victories over UCLA and Notre Dame.

For Utah, the game is an opportunity to defend their title and redeem themselves in the Rose Bowl. For USC, it's a chance to reassert themselves as the best in the Conference and potentially make the College Football playoff.

The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, December 2 with a 6 p.m. MT kick-off.

