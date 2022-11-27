Skip to main content
Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win

After a wild Saturday, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship against USC.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following a wild Saturday in the Pac-12 and four games going in their favor, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship with a chance to defend their 2021 Title against USC.

Utah Utes players celebrate with the championship trophy after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Utah Utes players celebrate with the championship trophy after the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium.Utah defeated Oregon 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite unlikely odds and losing to the Oregon Ducks last week, the Utes have punched their ticket to Allegiant Stadium next Friday as the winners of a three-way tie for second. 

Thanks to victories by UCLA, Utah and Washington, in addition to an upset loss by Oregon, the USC Trojans will face the reigning Pac-12 Champions in Las Vegas.

The game will be a rematch between the Utes and Trojans after the two teams battled back in October, resulting in a 43-42 Utah victory. 

In addition to recording the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion, Cameron Rising finished with 415 yards and five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since the week seven matchup, the Utes have gone 4-1 while the Trojans finished the regular season 5-0 with notable victories over UCLA and Notre Dame.

For Utah, the game is an opportunity to defend their title and redeem themselves in the Rose Bowl. For USC, it's a chance to reassert themselves as the best in the Conference and potentially make the College Football playoff.

The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, December 2 with a 6 p.m. MT kick-off.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (3)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players line up against Utah Utes players in the first quarter at Folsom Field.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes Tavion Thomas will not return next season, declares for NFL

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19471358
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s loss to Oregon

By Jared Dann
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: Utes lose another four-star recruit from 2023 class

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass during the first half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes fall behind Washington in latest Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19471048
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Colorado

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), left, talks to Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a game at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17.
Football

What happened to the Utah Utes in their loss to Oregon?

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Ja'Quinden Jackson wants to stay at running back for the Utes

By Cole Bagley