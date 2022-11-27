Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win
Following a wild Saturday in the Pac-12 and four games going in their favor, the Utah Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship with a chance to defend their 2021 Title against USC.
Despite unlikely odds and losing to the Oregon Ducks last week, the Utes have punched their ticket to Allegiant Stadium next Friday as the winners of a three-way tie for second.
Thanks to victories by UCLA, Utah and Washington, in addition to an upset loss by Oregon, the USC Trojans will face the reigning Pac-12 Champions in Las Vegas.
The game will be a rematch between the Utes and Trojans after the two teams battled back in October, resulting in a 43-42 Utah victory.
In addition to recording the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion, Cameron Rising finished with 415 yards and five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing).
Read More
Since the week seven matchup, the Utes have gone 4-1 while the Trojans finished the regular season 5-0 with notable victories over UCLA and Notre Dame.
For Utah, the game is an opportunity to defend their title and redeem themselves in the Rose Bowl. For USC, it's a chance to reassert themselves as the best in the Conference and potentially make the College Football playoff.
The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, December 2 with a 6 p.m. MT kick-off.
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes