Utes in NFL Playoffs: TV viewing guide for Wild Card Weekend
The NFL playoffs are here, and the University of Utah's football program is well-represented. A total of 14 Utes alumni and connections are featured across eight playoff teams, showcasing the program's consistent ability to develop professional-level talent. With 27 "Pro Utes" active across the league, Utah Athletics continues to maintain a strong presence on NFL rosters.
During the Wild Card round, fans can spot former Utes in four games. On Saturday, January 11, Baltimore's defensive standout Marcus Williams (#32) will play a key role against Pittsburgh (8 p.m. ET/ TV: Prime Video).
Sunday offers a double-dose of Utah talent in the Denver-Buffalo matchup (1 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS). Denver boasts Cody Barton (#55), Garett Bolles (#72), Jonah Elliss (#52), and Devaughn Vele (#17), while Buffalo counters with Cole Bishop (#24) and rising star Dalton Kincaid (#86).
Later that day, Britain Covey (currently on injured reserve) remains part of Philadelphia's NFC campaign as they face Green Bay (4:30 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX). The evening concludes with Washington taking on Tampa Bay (8 p.m. ET/ TV: NBC), featuring Brian Johnson, the Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive pass game coordinator.
Even teams with first-round byes have Utah ties. Detroit, the NFC’s top seed, includes wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Sione Vaki, both active contributors. In the AFC, Kansas City benefits from Alex Whittingham’s expertise as a defensive quality control coach.
With so many Utes making their mark in the postseason, Utah fans have plenty of reasons to tune in and cheer for familiar faces competing on football's biggest stage.