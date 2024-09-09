Utes in the NFL: Bears DB Jaylon Johnson secures first career win for Caleb Williams
In the Chicago Bears' 2024 season opener, the spotlight was on Caleb Williams, the highly anticipated starting quarterback. However, it was cornerback Jaylon Johnson who stole the show, especially during the postgame interview when he humorously interrupted Williams.
Following the Bears' impressive comeback from a 17-0 deficit to secure a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, Johnson approached Williams during his live FOX interview, reminding him that "Defense got your back, No. 18." Williams responded with a confident "Oh yeah," acknowledging the critical role his defense played in securing the victory.
Williams’ performance was a mixed bag, as he led the team to a dramatic win but struggled with accuracy, admitting postgame that he missed several passes he wished he could take back. Despite his offensive inconsistencies, Williams was able to rely on a defense led by Johnson, whose stellar performance was crucial in the Bears' triumph. Johnson finished the game with three tackles, including two for loss, two passes defended, and a game-sealing interception with just over a minute remaining. His defensive heroics allowed Williams to kneel in victory formation, marking his first win as Chicago’s starting quarterback.
Utah's Kyle Whittingham says Cam Rising's injury "not serious" after Baylor win
Johnson’s impact extended beyond the field; his leadership and recent commitment to the Bears, evidenced by his new four-year, $76 million contract, were on full display. Reflecting on the game, Johnson emphasized the resilience of the defense, stating, "We knew that wasn't like us. We had a few big explosive plays from runs that got away from us, some miscommunication. But, overall, we kept pushing, kept going. We know that we're a dominant defense, and that's what we showed."
Johnson's standout performance not only bolstered the Bears’ defense but also sent a clear message: this Chicago defense is one to watch this season, and they have their quarterback’s back.