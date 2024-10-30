Utes in the NFL: Bears DB Jaylon Johnson upset over Hail Mary ending
On Monday, Chicago Bears players openly discussed their frustration with the team’s recent performance and raised concerns over specific decisions made by head coach Matt Eberflus. Following a narrow 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders, which ended with an improbable last-second Hail Mary touchdown, Jaylon Johnson and other players voiced their thoughts on what they believe could have been handled better.
Johnson, a Pro Bowl cornerback and a team captain, expressed his disappointment during his weekly appearance on the Spiegel & Holmes show on 670 The Score. He highlighted the need for a more structured approach throughout the week, emphasizing the importance of better preparation and communication. “It was a rushed situation when it didn’t have to be,” Johnson stated. He explained that the team could have benefited from taking a timeout to ensure everyone was aligned and calm before the final play. Although he acknowledged that players understood their responsibilities, he stressed that reacting in real-time is far more challenging than executing in the controlled environment of practice.
The critical Hail Mary play that sealed the Bears' fate saw Washington’s Jayden Daniels launch a deep pass, which was tipped and ultimately caught by Noah Brown in the end zone. Reflecting on the play, Johnson remarked, “It’s a Hail Mary, they’re not going to call a holding, they’re not going to call pass interference... It’s a f--king free play to beat your guy.” His focus was on ensuring that his opponent, Terry McLaurin, didn’t reach the end zone. Johnson’s defensive mindset was evident as he recounted his efforts to be physical and prevent a catch.
As a respected leader in the locker room, Johnson’s critique carries significant weight. His comments underline broader issues within the team, notably in strategy and preparation, which will likely be focal points in upcoming meetings. For Eberflus, this openness from Johnson and other veterans reflects the mounting pressure to address both tactical decisions and game-time communication, as the Bears look to avoid further late-game collapses.