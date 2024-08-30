Utes in the NFL: Britain Covey secures spot on Philadelphia Eagles final roster
Former Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey has earned a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster for the third straight year, showcasing his resilience and versatility.
Covey, who primarily served as a return specialist during his rookie season, returned 33 punts and 10 kickoffs for a combined 514 yards. In his second season, Covey led the NFL in punt return yards with 417 and made his debut as a receiver, catching four passes for 42 yards.
Despite being cut twice in his early career, Covey's determination has been a hallmark of his journey in the NFL. Speaking after the Eagles' roster cutdown deadline, Covey shared an inspiring message: “I’ve been cut twice, so I know how difficult of a day that is for so many people. To anyone out there who’s been cut, understand your value and your worth. Just keep fighting. I feel like I had a great camp and played as well as I could have. I just own whatever my role is going to be, dominate in that, and hope that the role increases.”
During his college career, Covey amassed 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 1,143 return yards and two touchdowns on special teams. His versatility and determination continue to be assets for the Eagles as he enters his third year in the league.