Utes in the NFL: Can Dalton Kincaid carve out a Pro Bowl season in 2024?
The Buffalo Bills have been lauded for enhancing their wide receiver lineup this offseason. However, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid could prove to be the most significant asset to their offense this year.
New additions such as Curtis Samuel, Chase Claypool, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Keon Coleman are still familiarizing themselves with coordinator Joe Brady's offensive scheme. Meanwhile, Kincaid is poised to remain a key target for quarterback Josh Allen.
USA Today has even predicted that Kincaid's performance could lead to his first Pro Bowl selection. According to Bills Wire, "There’s a strong chance that Kincaid will become quarterback Josh Allen’s No. 1 passing target and see a good chunk of those vacated targets." They wouldn't be surprised if Kincaid's receptions approached the 100-mark this season.
After being drafted 25th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kincaid quickly became one of Allen's preferred targets. His rookie season was impressive, with 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns. The Utah product's natural pass-catching ability, combined with his talent for altering the dynamics of an offense, has been well-documented. Kincaid excels in creating separation and gaining yards after the catch. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, he has also shown considerable skill as a blocker, effectively shielding and walling off defenders.
Kincaid's potential impact on the Bills' offense extends beyond his receiving skills. His ability to draw defenders and open up opportunities for other playmakers could be crucial as the Bills integrate their new wide receivers.
As the season progresses, Kincaid’s continued development and connection with Allen will be pivotal for the Bills' offensive success. If he builds on his solid rookie campaign, Kincaid could become one of the premier tight ends in the league, further elevating the Bills' offensive strategy.