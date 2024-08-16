Utes in the NFL: DeVaughn Vele finding his way with the Broncos
The Denver Broncos' rookie turning heads this summer isn’t their first-round pick Bo Nix, but rather seventh-round wide receiver DeVaughn Vele from the University of Utah. Vele’s standout moment came with a stunning one-handed catch that has quickly become the highlight of the Broncos' training camp. At 26 years old, Vele is not your typical NFL rookie. As the 235th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, he feels an urgency to make an impact right away.
"I feel like I have to contribute as much as I can now," Vele told KSL, acknowledging that his age means he doesn’t have the luxury of slowly developing into a top player. Vele's determination has quickly earned him recognition in a crowded Broncos receiving room, which includes established players like Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr., as well as promising talents such as Josh Reynolds and fourth-round pick Tony Franklin.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has taken notice of Vele’s abilities, particularly praising his strong hands and large catch radius. "I like his size and hands in traffic," Payton remarked. He believes Vele's ability to catch passes away from his body makes quarterbacks more accurate, a valuable asset in the Broncos' offense.
Vele's journey to the NFL was far from typical. After serving a two-year Mormon mission in Samoa, he redshirted his first year at Utah, and his 2020 season was disrupted by the pandemic. Despite these setbacks, he started 38 games over the last three seasons, amassing 123 catches for 1,677 yards and nine touchdowns. His age and experience have allowed him to approach the game with a maturity that sets him apart from other rookies.
Veteran players like right tackle Mike McGlinchey have also praised Vele’s approach, noting that he carries himself more like a seasoned pro than a rookie. Vele’s work ethic and playmaking ability have made him a coach’s dream, and he has shattered any doubts about his ability to compete at the highest level. As the Broncos look ahead to the season, it’s clear that Vele will be a key player in their offense.