Utes in the NFL: Devin Lloyd expected to have breakout year with Jacksonville Jaguars
Devin Lloyd has already made an impact with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft has rapidly become a cornerstone of the team's defense. He has brought a blend of athleticism, intelligence, and versatility that immediately elevated the Jaguars' defensive unit.
Lloyd's presence is felt in both run defense and pass coverage. His ability to read offenses and make quick, decisive plays has disrupted opposing teams' game plans. His speed and agility allow him to cover a wide range of the field, making it difficult for offenses to exploit the middle and short passing routes.
Also, his tackling ability and physicality have also strengthened the Jaguars' run defense, turning him into a reliable stopper against the ground game. The former Utes' talents were recently recognized by NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks. He put Lloyd on the NFL All-Breakout team for 2024.
Brooks wrote, "Lloyd could be the biggest benefactor of the Jaguars' scheme change under new DC Ryan Nielsen. The third-year pro could reprise his role as a SAM linebacker, which helped him earn high marks as a prospect in the 2022 draft class. A unique playmaker with instincts, awareness and pass-rushing skills, Lloyd can make his mark as a linebacker who attacks from all angles. He thrived in a similar role at the University of Utah, which helped him walk away with a plethora of honors after dotting his résumé with splash play after splash play. Though the Jaguars haven't been entirely open about Lloyd's expected role, it's not hard to envision the third-year pro crushing it as a DPR (designated pass rusher) with on- and off-ball linebacker skills."
Beyond his physical skills, Lloyd's football IQ has been a significant asset. He demonstrates a keen understanding of offensive schemes, which enables him to anticipate plays and position himself effectively. This anticipation often results in crucial stops and turnovers, swinging momentum in the Jaguars' favor. His leadership on the field, despite being a young player, has also been noteworthy. Lloyd communicates effectively with his teammates, ensuring that everyone is aligned and prepared for each snap.
Overall, Lloyd's impact on the Jaguars extends far beyond his statistical contributions. He has emerged as a defensive anchor and a leader, helping to transform the Jaguars into a more competitive and cohesive unit. His continued development promises to be a crucial factor in the team's future success.