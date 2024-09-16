Utes in the NFL: Dolphins sign QB Tyler Huntley with Tua Tagovailoa out
Tyler Huntley is on the move once again in 2024, finding a new opportunity with the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have signed the veteran quarterback off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Huntley, a former Utah Utes standout and 2022 Pro Bowler, brings valuable experience to a Dolphins team facing uncertainty at the quarterback position due to Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion.
With Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are turning to Skylar Thompson to start against Seattle in Week 3. However, the addition of Huntley provides Miami with a reliable backup option who can step in if Thompson struggles or becomes unavailable. This move underscores the Dolphins' need for a seasoned signal-caller who can quickly adapt to head coach Mike McDaniel's complex and dynamic offensive scheme.
Huntley's 2024 journey has already been a rollercoaster. He began the offseason with the Cleveland Browns but was released during the final roster cuts. He then returned to familiar territory with the Ravens, where he had spent the first four years of his NFL career, albeit on their practice squad. Now, Huntley faces another transition as he heads to Miami, his second new destination in just a few weeks.
For Huntley, the challenge will be absorbing McDaniel's offensive playbook as swiftly as possible. The Dolphins' high-paced, explosive style demands quick adaptability, and Huntley will need to be prepared to take over if his number is called. Despite the hurdles, this move offers Huntley a fresh start and the chance to prove his worth in a competitive league environment, while also providing Miami with the veteran insurance they need in a precarious quarterback situation.