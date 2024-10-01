Utes in the NFL: Steve Smith returns to Baltimore as band conductor on Sunday night
Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. made a unique return to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night, this time in a different role.
As part of his new series, The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith, the NFL legend took on the task of conducting the Baltimore Marching Ravens, the team's official band, before their game against the Buffalo Bills, according to Ravens writer Matt Ryan. Clad in full Marching Ravens attire, Smith stood on a platform and directed the band as they played the Ravens' fight song, offering fans a glimpse of his lively personality and versatility.
Smith, a former standout for both the Ravens and the Carolina Panthers, has taken on a series of odd jobs around NFL stadiums as part of his show. These roles have included behind-the-scenes tasks, such as running the camera for NFL Films during a trip back to Carolina, where he spent the majority of his career. The idea behind the series is to showcase different, sometimes lesser-known roles that make NFL game days special, all while adding Smith's trademark humor and energy.
The full episode detailing Smith’s experience in Baltimore is set to air on the NFL's platforms on October 28. His return to M&T Bank Stadium, even in this unconventional role, was a special moment for Ravens fans, who have fond memories of his time as a dominant force on the field. Now, fans get to see a different side of the former wideout as he continues to entertain in a new way.