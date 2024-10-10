Utes in the NFL: Week 6 Viewing Guide
As Week 6 of the NFL regular season approaches, Utah Football alumni continue to make their mark across the league. A total of 25 former Utes are currently on NFL rosters, with 17 expected to see game action this weekend, spanning nine different matchups.
The action kicks off on Thursday Night Football, featuring punter Mitch Wishnowsky and four-time All-Pac-12 offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, as San Francisco faces Seattle. The excitement carries over into Sunday with former Utes playing in all four time slots, including an international game in London.
Fans can follow along with a Week 6 viewing guide to track their favorite Pro Utes and catch them in action throughout the weekend. This level of representation highlights Utah Football's continued success in developing talent for the professional level, providing pride for both the program and its supporters.
All Times Eastern
Thursday, Oct. 10
San Francisco at Seattle 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
#3 Mitch Wishnowsky (SF)
#63 Sataoa Laumea (Seattle)
Sunday, Oct 13
Jacksonville vs. Chicago (London – Tottenham Hotspur) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network
#33 Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville)
#1 Jaylon Johnson (Chicago)
Washington at Baltimore 1 p.m. CBS
#32 Marcus Williams (Baltimore)
Indianapolis at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS
#32 Julian Blackmon (Indianapolis)
#7 Matt Gay (Indianapolis)
LA Chargers at Denver 4:05 p.m.CBS
#55 Cody Barton (Denver)
#72 Garett Bolles (Denver)
#52 Jonah Elliss (Denver)
#17 Devaughn Vele (Denver)
Atlanta at Carolina 4:25 p.m. FOX
#22 Clark Phillips III (Atlanta)
Detroit at Dallas 4:25 p.m. FOX
#17 Tim Patrick (Detroit)
#33 Sione Vaki (Detroit)
Cincinnati at NY Giants 8:20 p.m. NBC
#31 Zack Moss (Cincinnati)
Monday, Oct. 14
Buffalo at NY Jets 8:15 p.m. ESPN
#24 Cole Bishop (Buffalo)
#86 Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo)