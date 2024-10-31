Utes QB dilemma with injuries and retirement rumors– 'What's going on in Utah'?
The Utah Utes' quarterback situation remains one of the season's most scrutinized aspects as head coach Kyle Whittingham grapples with a decision following Cam Rising's injury.
Rising, who had been a reliable starter, returned to action against Arizona State after recovering from a hand injury that kept him sidelined for several weeks. Unfortunately, his comeback was cut short by a season-ending injury during the same game, leaving the Utes to reconsider their options under center.
Under Whittingham, Utah’s football program is famously tight-lipped, with minimal leaks—a rarity in college football. This secrecy has fueled intrigue, particularly surrounding quarterback Rising’s journey. As one of the top-paid college quarterbacks, Rising was anticipated to lead Utah to a Big 12 title in his seventh year. His career faced a major hurdle after a knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl, sidelining him for the season. Yet, Whittingham praised Rising’s impact on and off the field, calling him a leader with the "it" factor. But that will have to wait until after Rising has surgery. There's also a strong indication he's likely done in Salt Lake City and will play his eighth year elsewhere. At this point, Whittingham says Rising's his future is unknown.
Utes freshman Isaac Wilson, the brother of Denver Broncos QB Zach Wilson, assumed the starting quarterback role for much of the season. His performance, though mixed, kept him in the position until Utah’s recent road game against the Houston Cougars. During that game, Wilson completed 13 of 22 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by backup quarterback Brandon Rose in the third quarter.
However, Rose's relief appearance was underwhelming, as he completed only seven of 15 attempts for 45 yards and an interception. Whittingham indicated that the change was intended to spark a sluggish offense rather than an outright switch in starting quarterbacks.
Following the loss, Whittingham expressed a commitment to evaluating both quarterbacks closely. He noted he would "grade the film" over the upcoming bye week, with a focus on whether Wilson or Rose might better drive the offense forward. Whittingham emphasized that Wilson had not necessarily lost his starting job but that every player must meet a performance standard, particularly in a high-stakes role like quarterback.
In preparation for Utah’s pivotal rivalry game against 9th-ranked BYU, Whittingham has decided that both Wilson and Rose will split reps in practice. He is taking a cautious approach, acknowledging the need for improvement in the offense while remaining hesitant to predict a clear solution. One sidenote to the QB battle is Whittingham says Wilson has been playing through injuries as of late.
The competition between the two quarterbacks adds another layer of complexity to Utah’s already uncertain season, and whether a switch will resolve the team’s struggles remains to be seen. As the Utes inch closer to their clash with BYU, all eyes will be on who steps up under center and whether that choice can finally stabilize Utah’s offensive inconsistencies. It will be a point of emphasis for interim offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who took over less than two weeks ago for Andy Ludwig.
However, the QB juggling is just a minor storyline for the Utes. Many are wondering if Whittingham isn't preparing for his departure next month. Known for his cautious comments on retirement, he hinted back in 2021 that he wouldn’t coach past 65, a milestone he’s approaching. While he softened this stance recently, Whittingham’s acknowledgment of nearing the end has left fans speculating about the program’s future.