Washington EDGE Lance Holtzclaw transfers to Utah
Utah continues to make significant moves in the transfer portal, adding depth to the roster ahead of the upcoming season. One of the latest additions is sophomore defensive end Lance Holtzclaw from Washington. Holtzclaw brings experience and potential to the Utes’ defensive line, having appeared in 26 career games for the Huskies. This season alone, he played in all 12 games, recording 13 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.
Holtzclaw’s addition marks Utah’s 11th transfer portal pickup this offseason, reflecting the program’s aggressive approach to strengthening its depth. His arrival follows a flurry of activity over the weekend, which saw Utah secure commitments from Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker, New Mexico running back NaQuari Rogers, and Oklahoma quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg.
Defensively, Holtzclaw is the fifth portal acquisition, joining a group that includes UC Davis cornerback Blake Cotton, Texas A&M’s Donovan Saunders, Garden City’s Jeremiah Caldwell, and Jones. The emphasis on defensive talent suggests Utah’s focus on reinforcing key areas to maintain their reputation for fielding tough, physical defenses.
Holtzclaw was a standout prospect coming out of Desert Ridge High School in Arizona. A former three-star recruit, he was ranked as the 10th-best player in Arizona and the 60th-best EDGE rusher nationally. His senior year performance, which included 48 tackles and 10 sacks, highlighted his pass-rushing ability and disruptive presence on the field.
As the Utes gear up for the new season, Holtzclaw’s blend of experience and potential could provide valuable depth and contribute to Utah’s defensive success. Fans can expect to see him compete for playing time and make an impact in the trenches for Kyle Whittingham’s squad.