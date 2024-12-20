Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker transfers to Utah
The Utah Utes added to their running back depth with the addition of Wayshawn Parker, a talented transfer from Washington State, on Friday.
Parker, a 6-foot, 200-pound freshman standout, announced his decision to join Utah on Friday, providing the Utes with a much-needed upgrade in their backfield. Ranked as the No. 2 running back in the transfer portal by 247Sports, Parker brings immediate impact potential to a unit that experienced significant turnover during the offseason.
Parker enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign at Washington State, rushing for 735 yards and four touchdowns while adding 108 receiving yards and one score on 11 receptions. His dynamic skill set and versatility make him a prime candidate to take over as Utah's RB1 in 2025.
Notably, Parker will reunite with his former running backs coach, Mark Atuaia, in Salt Lake City. Atuaia played a pivotal role in Parker's development during his freshman season and was a key factor in Parker’s original commitment to Washington State. Their renewed partnership promises to unlock Parker’s full potential in Utah’s system.
Parker's arrival is part of Utah’s broader effort to rebuild its running back room after losing key contributors like Micah Bernard and Charlie Vincent to graduation and seeing several others, including Dijon Stanley and Anthony Woods, enter the transfer portal. The room now features Parker, New Mexico State transfer Mike Washington, New Mexico transfer NaQuari Rogers, and redshirt freshman Mike Mitchell. The Utes also added four-star recruit Raycine Guillory and three-star prospect Daniel Bray from their incoming freshman class.
While competition for the starting role will be fierce, Parker's blend of power, speed, and receiving ability makes him a frontrunner for the position. He reportedly chose Utah over offers from USC, UCLA, and Arizona, citing the opportunity to work with Atuaia and play in a competitive program as decisive factors.
With Parker leading a revitalized backfield, Utah's running game is poised to be a significant weapon as the Utes aim to remain contenders in the Big 12.