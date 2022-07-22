Watch: Former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd gives back to Jacksonville community

After being selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd has been busy asserting himself on the field and in the community of his new home.

Earlier this week, Devin Lloyd hosted his first football camp at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. In the video below, he can be seen leading a group of kids in exercises.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Jaguars media team, Lloyd was quoted after the event saying, "I’m on this earth to make a difference.”

With the NFL season right around the corner, Lloyd will have the opportunity to make his first appearance in a Jaguar uniform on August 12 against the Cleveland Browns in week one of the preseason. The regular season will the kick-off on September 11 against the Washington Commanders.

