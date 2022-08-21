Skip to main content
Watch: Mika Tafua delivers punishing sack against LA Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In a preseason matchup with the LA Chargers, former Ute Mika Tafua delivered a punishing sack against quarterback Chase Daniel.
In a preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, former Ute and current Dallas Cowboys defender Mika Tafua delivered an absolutely punishing sack against Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel.

While it was late in the fourth quarter and the Cowboys had a commanding 32-10 lead over the Chargers, Tafua exploded off the line, quickly bypassed his assignment and ferociously dropped Daniel, whose eyes were looking downfield.

For the night, that would be Tafua's only tackle but he showed a lot of promise in that moment.

Overall, the Cowboys would defeat the Chargers 32-18. 

Their next game will come Friday, August 26 at 6 p.m. MDT against the Seattle Seahawks.

